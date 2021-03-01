We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Seattle is opening three new vaccination sites, including one designed to give as many as 150,000 shots a week. But you can't just walk in. Here's how they will work, and our guide to getting your vaccine.
Our state is expecting its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine within days, after it gained federal approval this weekend. Next, J&J will test it in infants, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. The single dose isn't the only way J&J's shot differs from the other vaccines.
As Washington kids learned from home, they generally lost ground in math but held steady in reading. Should the differences in the ways students acquire skills — and forget them — change how schools approach academics when they reopen classrooms? It depends who you ask, and some educators are proposing a fundamental shift. Meanwhile, a Republican senator has a great idea to save the school year in Washington state, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Track the spread of COVID-19, or fix a broken septic system? That's the kind of choice some Washington counties face as the virus strains a public health system that's been starved of money, staff and attention over decades. Now, as Democrats draft a new budget, they’re vowing to make amends and wielding hundreds of millions of dollars.
King County's COVID-19 infection rate has dropped so much that only one other major U.S. county is faring better, according to a new analysis. Snohomish and Pierce counties look nearly as good.
Washington state is expected to surpass 5,000 COVID-19 deaths this week — almost exactly a year after the first was announced in the U.S. The trend now is encouraging, but big challenges remain.
If you think you might have had COVID-19 but you're not sure, there may be a new way to tell. A Seattle company's new screening uses machine-learning technology from Microsoft to fill a gap left by standard antibody screening.
