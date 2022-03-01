New York health officials found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is less effective in preventing coronavirus infection in children 5 to 11 years old than among adolescents and adults. The data set analysis found that while the vaccine prevents children from becoming severely ill, it offers “virtually no protection” against infection.

Meanwhile, several public health experts have expressed worries that many are mistaking the end of the omicron surge with the end of the pandemic.

The concerns come after several states have announced plans to end COVID-19 safety restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control has also updated its safety guidelines, shifting to no longer recommend enforcement of masks and social distancing among communities where the risk to contract COVID-19 is low.

Many states, including Washington, have announced plans to end mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions aimed at keeping the public safe as reported COVID-19 cases decline. Gov. Jay Inslee said he will lift COVID-19 mask requirements about a week earlier than originally planned.

