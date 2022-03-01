By
 

New York health officials found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is less effective in preventing coronavirus infection in children 5 to 11 years old than among adolescents and adults. The data set analysis found that while the vaccine prevents children from becoming severely ill, it offers “virtually no protection” against infection.

Meanwhile, several public health experts have expressed worries that many are mistaking the end of the omicron surge with the end of the pandemic.

The concerns come after several states have announced plans to end COVID-19 safety restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control has also updated its safety guidelines, shifting to no longer recommend enforcement of masks and social distancing among communities where the risk to contract COVID-19 is low.

Many states, including Washington, have announced plans to end mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions aimed at keeping the public safe as reported COVID-19 cases decline. Gov. Jay Inslee said he will lift COVID-19 mask requirements about a week earlier than originally planned.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washingtonians will be able to drop their masks sooner inside schools and businesses, after Gov. Jay Inslee yesterday accelerated the timeline. So, now that mask-wearing will largely rest on personal choices, how do you decide wisely? This guide provides experts' useful advice on making mask decisions in everyday situations, including how to check the risk level in your county.

Starting today, restaurants, bars and gyms in King County aren’t required to ask you for proof of vaccination — but some plan to keep doing it.

How many Americans have had coronavirus: The number is likely more than double what case counts show, according to a new CDC analysis of blood tests.

​​​​​​​"What do you do when you can’t agree on reality?" The suburban Facebook group was once seen as social media at its best, a vital resource for a supportive community. But then came the breaking point, and an abrupt end that highlights how pandemic unity has curdled into discord.

