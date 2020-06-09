Across the country and around the world, more people are forgoing physical distancing. It’s not just the George Floyd protests, which have drawn floods of demonstrators — economies are starting to reopen and people are inching back toward their normal routines.

Meanwhile, the protests continue, and medical experts reiterate their warnings that tear gas and pepper spray can increase the spread of respiratory viruses. Local businesses in Washington face unprecedented financial challenges as they struggle to recover from both the effects of the pandemic and recent looting, although many owners of the hardest-hit businesses have been quick to voice support for the protests.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.