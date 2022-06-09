Last week, the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases and deaths fell everywhere except the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly pandemic report.

At the same time, two omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, are gaining ground in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The two subvariants make up 13% of new COVID-19 cases reported in the country, up from 7.5% a week ago and 1% in early May.

Meanwhile, health authorities and experts urged German leaders to prepare for any possible COVID-19 scenario this fall that could strain health systems and critical infrastructure. The expert panel said the country continues to have immunity gaps in the population, and it recommended promoting vaccines against the coronavirus and making them more easily available.

