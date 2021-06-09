We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Seattle music venues are getting ready to rock again, with few guidelines. From the Neptune Theatre and Benaroya Hall to the Tractor Tavern, each venue has a different approach as a return to full-capacity shows looms in just a few weeks, creating a mix of jubilation and anxiety.
The stopped clocks of the pandemic are now showing the right time — time to open up, columnist Danny Westneat writes. The vaccines have changed everything, and state Republicans, implacably wrong for months, are now suddenly right.
Fortunes were spent on plastic shields as everyone sought plexiglass protection. But there's a hitch: Not a single study has proven they stop COVID-19, and they may even worsen the risk.