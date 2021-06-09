Despite President Joe Biden’s months of vaccination planning, the United States is unlikely to meet his target to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Still, the White House says the missed goal will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery.

As the country begins to reopen, U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April, though they hired just 6.1 million, suggesting that positions are opening faster than companies can fill them.

