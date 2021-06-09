By

Despite President Joe Biden’s months of vaccination planning, the United States is unlikely to meet his target to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Still, the White House says the missed goal will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery.

As the country begins to reopen, U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April, though they hired just 6.1 million, suggesting that positions are opening faster than companies can fill them.

Seattle music venues are getting ready to rock again, with few guidelines. From the Neptune Theatre and Benaroya Hall to the Tractor Tavern, each venue has a different approach as a return to full-capacity shows looms in just a few weeks, creating a mix of jubilation and anxiety.

The European Union today approved a new travel certificate that will allow people to cross borders without having to quarantine. Here's how it will work, and why Edmonds-based travel king Rick Steves says you should think twice about booking that Europe trip.

The stopped clocks of the pandemic are now showing the right timetime to open up, columnist Danny Westneat writes. The vaccines have changed everything, and state Republicans, implacably wrong for months, are now suddenly right. 

Fortunes were spent on plastic shields as everyone sought plexiglass protection. But there's a hitch: Not a single study has proven they stop COVID-19, and they may even worsen the risk.

