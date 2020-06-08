Health experts warn that tear gas and pepper spray can make respiratory infections such as the novel coronavirus spread more easily through coughs, sneezes and people rubbing their eyes. Despite these admonitions, Seattle Police again used both to disperse crowds of protesters on Capitol Hill late Sunday night and early Monday morning. (Follow live protest updates here.)
State health officials confirmed 287 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Sunday, as well as six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 23,729 cases and 1,159 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s data dashboard. The dashboard reports 3,669 hospitalizations in Washington.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.
Washington's $37 million push to buy Chinese-made masks slammed up against delays, poor quality and fit problems. The state canceled more than half the orders as medical workers donned homemade masks instead. Read the Times Watchdog story.
