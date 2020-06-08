By

Health experts warn that tear gas and pepper spray can make respiratory infections such as the novel coronavirus spread more easily through coughs, sneezes and people rubbing their eyes. Despite these admonitions, Seattle Police again used both to disperse crowds of protesters on Capitol Hill late Sunday night and early Monday morning. (Follow live protest updates here.)

Counties around Washington state are confirming they likely missed some early deaths from undiagnosed novel coronavirus disease. Although retrospective testing elsewhere has set back the timeline for its spread in the country, medical examiners and coroners’ offices here in Washington have had limited ability to do the same, and counties have prioritized using resources to detect and contain current outbreaks.

State health officials confirmed 287 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Sunday, as well as six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 23,729 cases and 1,159 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s data dashboard. The dashboard reports 3,669 hospitalizations in Washington.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

Giving birth with COVID-19

Tina Jander holds her four-week-old baby, Emi Louise Jander, in front of the family’s Seattle home. Jander had a C-section scheduled at Swedish and as part of the hospital’s protocol, she had a COVID test. Despite being asymptomatic, she was positive. She had to deliver her baby without her husband present and with everyone else in the room covered in PPE. She is among the few COVID-positive mothers who have given birth at Swedish in the last three months. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Tina Jander found out she had the novel coronavirus the day before her baby was born. Everything changed as she plunged into uncharted waters without her husband in the room.

How did it go? "Even with COVID, welcoming a baby is an amazing experience."

Here is the Seattle mom's story.

—Nicole Brodeur

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Many hospitals and first responders now don’t want KN95 masks, largely because they don’t consistently fit well enough to seal around their faces. (Wilfredo Lee / The Associated Press)

Washington's $37 million push to buy Chinese-made masks slammed up against delays, poor quality and fit problems. The state canceled more than half the orders as medical workers donned homemade masks instead. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Around the world: New York City's giant test starts today as up to 400,000 people flood back to work and residents confront a new normal. In Florida, nudist resorts are reopening with clothes off and masks on. And in New Zealand, the prime minister did a happy dance as the virus apparently vanished.

Seattle-area wallets opened and philanthropic giving shot up when the coronavirus hit. Will it fade like it did during the last recession?

What to expect at the airport: You'll see differences at the security gate, and more dramatic changes are on the way. As airports worry about suddenly getting too crowded for coronavirus comfort, a robotic helper is scuttling around one to ease those fears.

If you need to let a repair person into your home, take a few steps to ensure a healthy visit, and be ready to ask a series of questions.

—Kris Higginson

Coronavirus resources

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

Seattle Times staff

