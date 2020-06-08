Health experts warn that tear gas and pepper spray can make respiratory infections such as the novel coronavirus spread more easily through coughs, sneezes and people rubbing their eyes. Despite these admonitions, Seattle Police again used both to disperse crowds of protesters on Capitol Hill late Sunday night and early Monday morning. (Follow live protest updates here.)
State health officials confirmed 287 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Sunday, as well as six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 23,729 cases and 1,159 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s data dashboard. The dashboard reports 3,669 hospitalizations in Washington.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.
'Cruise ships on land': As Las Vegas opens, a huge test for casinos
As Nevada embarks on one of the most epidemiologically complex reopening experiments in the nation, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he is confident that “every precaution possible” has been taken to ensure that the famed resorts can both serve guests and protect public health. Dealers and players are separated by Plexiglas, dice are doused in sanitizer after every throw, and guests, encouraged though not required to wear masks, are subject to mandatory temperature checks.
“I don’t think you’ll find a safer place than Las Vegas,” the governor said during a recent call with reporters. But he added that he is closely tracking the state’s case numbers and will “pull back if it causes any type of problem.”
While the contact-tracing challenges faced by Las Vegas are extreme, they highlight larger national systemic problems.
Moldova: The country -- one of Europe's poorest, plagued by corruption and political turmoil -- registered a record number of new cases in the first week of June, prompting a former health minister to describe the situation as "out of control."
Britain: Travelers are now subject to a 14-day quarantine, prompting critics in the aviation and tourism industries to say the move -- which comes months after other European countries imposed similar measures -- has been introduced too late to be useful and can't be effectively enforced.
India: With shopping malls, places of worship, restaurants and state borders reopening Monday, some of the last vestiges of India’s 10-week-long coronavirus lockdown disappeared even as the country reported its highest single-day death toll and experts said things would get worse.
—The Associated Press & The Washington Post
Poll: Pandemic does little to alter U.S. views on health care
The coronavirus pushed hospitals to the edge, and millions of workers lost job-based coverage in the economic shutdown to slow the spread, but a new poll suggests Americans have remarkably little interest in big changes to health care as a result of the pandemic.
People are still more likely to prefer the private sector than the government on driving innovation in health care, improving quality and, by a narrower margin, providing coverage, according to the survey by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Those views are basically unchanged since February, when an earlier edition of the AP-NORC poll asked the same questions at a time that the coronavirus was still largely seen as a problem in other countries, not the United States.
Still stepping up: These Seattle-area residents continue to help
During the pandemic, we've been publishing a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times.
Many of the folks we've profiled have continued that work, so we wanted to check in with them.
Here are some updates on Stepping Up subjects you might have read about over the past couple of months, from a sculptor who's feeding the hungry to refugee artists who've expanded their operation churning out face shields and masks.
—Scott Hanson
Quarantine Corner: Things you can do while keeping a healthy distance
Washington's $37 million push to buy Chinese-made masks slammed up against delays, poor quality and fit problems. The state canceled more than half the orders as medical workers donned homemade masks instead. Read the Times Watchdog story.
