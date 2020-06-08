By

Health experts warn that tear gas and pepper spray can make respiratory infections such as the novel coronavirus spread more easily through coughs, sneezes and people rubbing their eyes. Despite these admonitions, Seattle Police again used both to disperse crowds of protesters on Capitol Hill late Sunday night and early Monday morning. (Follow live protest updates here.)

Counties around Washington state are confirming they likely missed some early deaths from undiagnosed novel coronavirus disease. Although retrospective testing elsewhere has set back the timeline for its spread in the country, medical examiners and coroners’ offices here in Washington have had limited ability to do the same, and counties have prioritized using resources to detect and contain current outbreaks.

State health officials confirmed 287 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Sunday, as well as six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 23,729 cases and 1,159 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s data dashboard. The dashboard reports 3,669 hospitalizations in Washington.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

Resources

More

Live updates:

'Cruise ships on land': As Las Vegas opens, a huge test for casinos

As Nevada embarks on one of the most epidemiologically complex reopening experiments in the nation, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he is confident that “every precaution possible” has been taken to ensure that the famed resorts can both serve guests and protect public health. Dealers and players are separated by Plexiglas, dice are doused in sanitizer after every throw, and guests, encouraged though not required to wear masks, are subject to mandatory temperature checks.

“I don’t think you’ll find a safer place than Las Vegas,” the governor said during a recent call with reporters. But he added that he is closely tracking the state’s case numbers and will “pull back if it causes any type of problem.”

While the contact-tracing challenges faced by Las Vegas are extreme, they highlight larger national systemic problems.

Read the full story here.

—New York Times
Advertising

What's happening with COVID-19 around the world

New York City: The United States' largest city faces a big test today as up to 400,000 people flood back to work and residents confront a new normal.

Florida: Nudist resorts are reopening with clothes off and masks on.

New Zealand: The prime minister did a happy dance as the virus apparently vanished.

South Africa: The president says he's worried as Africa’s most developed economy sees a steep rise in infections.

Moldova: The country -- one of Europe's poorest, plagued by corruption and political turmoil -- registered a record number of new cases in the first week of June, prompting a former health minister to describe the situation as "out of control."

Britain: Travelers are now subject to a 14-day quarantine, prompting critics in the aviation and tourism industries to say the move -- which comes months after other European countries imposed similar measures -- has been introduced too late to be useful and can't be effectively enforced.

India: With shopping malls, places of worship, restaurants and state borders reopening Monday, some of the last vestiges of India’s 10-week-long coronavirus lockdown disappeared even as the country reported its highest single-day death toll and experts said things would get worse.

An Indian priest covers his face with a mask as a precaution against coronavirus and prays at a temple, in Prayagraj, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. Religious places, malls, hotels and restaurants open Monday after more than two months of lockdown as a precaution against coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
An Indian priest covers his face with a mask as a precaution against coronavirus and prays at a temple, in Prayagraj, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. Religious places, malls, hotels and restaurants open Monday after more than two months of lockdown as a precaution against coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

—The Associated Press & The Washington Post

Poll: Pandemic does little to alter U.S. views on health care

In this file photo from May 11, 2020, light shines in a patient pod at a temporary alternate care site constructed in response to the coronavirus outbreak inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. People are still more likely to prefer the private sector over the government on driving innovation in health care, improving quality and, by a narrower margin, providing coverage, according to a survey by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press, file)
In this file photo from May 11, 2020, light shines in a patient pod at a temporary alternate care site constructed in response to the coronavirus outbreak inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. People are still more likely to prefer the private sector over the government on driving innovation in health care, improving quality and, by a narrower margin, providing coverage, according to a survey by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press, file)

The coronavirus pushed hospitals to the edge, and millions of workers lost job-based coverage in the economic shutdown to slow the spread, but a new poll suggests Americans have remarkably little interest in big changes to health care as a result of the pandemic.

People are still more likely to prefer the private sector than the government on driving innovation in health care, improving quality and, by a narrower margin, providing coverage, according to the survey by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Those views are basically unchanged since February, when an earlier edition of the AP-NORC poll asked the same questions at a time that the coronavirus was still largely seen as a problem in other countries, not the United States.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

Still stepping up: These Seattle-area residents continue to help

Volunteer Janet He helps organize donations of masks and gowns into boxes at the Seattle Chinese New Immigrants Center in Bellevue in March. The organization has raised more than $70,000 to help provide personal protective equipment to front-line workers. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
Volunteer Janet He helps organize donations of masks and gowns into boxes at the Seattle Chinese New Immigrants Center in Bellevue in March. The organization has raised more than $70,000 to help provide personal protective equipment to front-line workers. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)

During the pandemic, we've been publishing a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times.

Many of the folks we've profiled have continued that work, so we wanted to check in with them.

Here are some updates on Stepping Up subjects you might have read about over the past couple of months, from a sculptor who's feeding the hungry to refugee artists who've expanded their operation churning out face shields and masks.

—Scott Hanson
Advertising

Quarantine Corner: Things you can do while keeping a healthy distance

Evans Creek Preserve is an Eastside park with a two-mile trail system located on 179 acres with meadows, streams and wetlands. Walking across the first bridge, you enter a wide-open space where all the trails intersect. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Evans Creek Preserve is an Eastside park with a two-mile trail system located on 179 acres with meadows, streams and wetlands. Walking across the first bridge, you enter a wide-open space where all the trails intersect. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

Need fresh air? Seattle outdoors folk suggest 17 hikes around Western Washington, without the crowds. (Just don't all go to one of them, dear readers!)

Escape someplace new: As coronavirus keeps many of us from traveling far, these six new paperbacks will do the trick.

Make fondue, or build a newspaper fort: The Weekly Wonder offers five ways for kids to escape boredom.

Giving birth with COVID-19

Tina Jander holds her four-week-old baby, Emi Louise Jander, in front of the family’s Seattle home. Jander had a C-section scheduled at Swedish and as part of the hospital’s protocol, she had a COVID test. Despite being asymptomatic, she was positive. She had to deliver her baby without her husband present and with everyone else in the room covered in PPE. She is among the few COVID-positive mothers who have given birth at Swedish in the last three months. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Tina Jander holds her four-week-old baby, Emi Louise Jander, in front of the family’s Seattle home. Jander had a C-section scheduled at Swedish and as part of the hospital’s protocol, she had a COVID test. Despite being asymptomatic, she was positive. She had to deliver her baby without her husband present and with everyone else in the room covered in PPE. She is among the few COVID-positive mothers who have given birth at Swedish in the last three months. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Tina Jander found out she had the novel coronavirus the day before her baby was born. Everything changed as she plunged into uncharted waters without her husband in the room.

How did it go? "Even with COVID, welcoming a baby is an amazing experience."

Here is the Seattle mom's story.

—Nicole Brodeur

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Many hospitals and first responders now don’t want KN95 masks, largely because they don’t consistently fit well enough to seal around their faces. (Wilfredo Lee / The Associated Press)
Many hospitals and first responders now don’t want KN95 masks, largely because they don’t consistently fit well enough to seal around their faces. (Wilfredo Lee / The Associated Press)

Washington's $37 million push to buy Chinese-made masks slammed up against delays, poor quality and fit problems. The state canceled more than half the orders as medical workers donned homemade masks instead. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Seattle-area wallets opened and philanthropic giving shot up when the coronavirus hit. Will it fade like it did during the last recession?

What to expect at the airport: You'll see differences at the security gate, and more dramatic changes are on the way. As airports worry about suddenly getting too crowded for coronavirus comfort, a robotic helper is scuttling around one to ease those fears.

If you need to let a repair person into your home, take a few steps to ensure a healthy visit, and be ready to ask a series of questions.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Coronavirus resources

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories