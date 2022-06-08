A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that one in four people over 65 developed a new health condition that could be related to having been ill with COVID-19.
The same study also found that one in five adults under 65 also developed a new health condition likely related to their bout with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration backed Novavax COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. The agency will now decide whether it will authorize the protein vaccines, which are already available in Australia, Canada, parts of Europe and other countries.
Long COVID is proving to be common, but it’s still not clear how to prevent or treat it
Two years after the first COVID-19 patients raised alarms that symptoms could last for months, it’s clear the phenomenon is common — but medical experts still don’t know much about what causes it or how to treat it.
There’s not much data about why some people are stuck with symptoms months after most COVID-19 patients have recovered, or when they might expect to feel better, though.
Diagnosing what’s become known as long COVID is mostly a process of ruling out everything else that could be causing a patient’s symptoms, said Dr. Thomas Campbell, a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and chief clinical research officer at UCHealth.