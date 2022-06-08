A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that one in four people over 65 developed a new health condition that could be related to having been ill with COVID-19.

The same study also found that one in five adults under 65 also developed a new health condition likely related to their bout with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration backed Novavax COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. The agency will now decide whether it will authorize the protein vaccines, which are already available in Australia, Canada, parts of Europe and other countries.

