While vaccine data continues to come in, health officials have noticed
there are differences in the numbers reported by the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile,
many Seattle-area schools are returning to in-person graduation ceremonies, adjusting for changing state guidelines around social distancing and large group gatherings.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
5:58 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
One lucky vaccinated person will win big bucks today. That winner and others will be chosen in Washington’s first lottery for residents who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how you'll find out if you've won, along with who's eligible and what the prizes are (the list is long). The new lottery, though, has already had some hiccups.
Free pot is the latest perk for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Marijuana stores can start offering joints for jabs under new rules, Washington officials say.
Why does the math look all funky on Washington's vaccinations? We cut through the confusion to see why the state and federal counts are more than a half-million doses apart. Doctors are taking their vaccination message behind bars to reach people in King County jails. It's starting to pay off.
—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services