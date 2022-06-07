Most U.S. parents have expressed reluctance to vaccinate their children under 5 against COVID-19 when shots become available.

Only one in five parents said they plan to get their children vaccinated as soon as shots are approved for America’s youngest children, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

Meanwhile, a wave of COVID-19 infections since mid-March in Washington has resulted in a steady increase of hospitalizations. Health officials have voiced frustration and worries that state residents may not understand the burden the virus still poses to public health.

