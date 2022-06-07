Most U.S. parents have expressed reluctance to vaccinate their children under 5 against COVID-19 when shots become available.
Only one in five parents said they plan to get their children vaccinated as soon as shots are approved for America’s youngest children, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey.
Meanwhile, a wave of COVID-19 infections since mid-March in Washington has resulted in a steady increase of hospitalizations. Health officials have voiced frustration and worries that state residents may not understand the burden the virus still poses to public health.
She dreams of California while stranded on a cargo ship in China
Sometimes Madeleine Wolczko dreams of her runs up the mountainsides of the Sierra Nevada or the weekends diving for abalone off the Mendocino coast. Her only travels these days are in her mind.
Wolczko, a graduate of the California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo, has been stranded on a cargo ship in Shanghai since early February.
She is the second officer and primary navigator of the President Wilson, a container ship that left Oakland, California, in January and now has become a kind of prison. Chinese authorities have not let her or any of the crew members, all American nationals, disembark, not even dockside, while the ship undergoes maintenance delayed by COVID lockdowns.
She vents her frustration by kickboxing a punching bag in the gym. But it is the mental blows that hurt the most, the false rumors about being airlifted, the many departure dates that have come and gone.
The crew has survived the ordeal with dark humor and Chinese government rations of vegetables: cucumbers, winter squash, carrots, broccoli and daikon.
And Wolczko, figuratively, has made lemonade from lemons. She has filmed, edited and posted minidocumentaries on YouTube, titled “Restricted to the Ship.”
She hopes to raise awareness of mariners across the world during the pandemic who have had the same problems — marooned off the coast of Long Beach, California; banned from disembarking at the world’s biggest ports; homesick and often disconnected to the world.
“The big takeaway is that this needs to be in the public eye so much more than it is,” Wolczko said. “Just because we are so far out of sight, people don’t care, because they don’t know.”
U.S. nursing homes face closure risks from staffing shortages
Almost three quarters of nursing homes say they’re at risk of closing due to staff shortages, with more than half operating at a loss, according to a survey. If things don’t improve, most fear that resources won’t be enough to keep them in business for more than a year.
Expenses are 41% higher than a year ago, and more than half of those polled said finding workers is even more difficult this year, according to a study from the American Health Care Association released Monday. The staff shortfalls are forcing homes to turn away potential residents at a time when occupancy rates are already far lower than before the pandemic.
The survey of 759 facilities last month shows pressures aren’t easing in the beleaguered sector. AHCA, an industry lobbying group, has said more than 400 facilities are at risk of closing this year as homes grapple with lower enrollment and higher labor and supply costs.
“We are at a critical juncture in the senior housing industry,” with more support needed from the federal and state governments, said Suzanne Koenig, a nursing home turnaround expert and head of SAK Management Services.