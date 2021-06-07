Even as much of the United States economy has begun to reopen, vaccination rates across the country have dropped, threatening President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4.

The White House’s COVID-19 data director on Sunday congratulated Washington on becoming the 13th state where 70% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but health officials here calculate vaccine rates differently. By their count, about 63% of Washington residents 16 and older have received at least one dose.

Elsewhere in the world, the virus continues to surge.

