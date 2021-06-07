Even as much of the United States economy has begun to reopen, vaccination rates across the country have dropped, threatening President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4.
The White House’s COVID-19 data director on Sunday congratulated Washington on becoming the 13th state where 70% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but health officials here calculate vaccine rates differently. By their count, about 63% of Washington residents 16 and older have received at least one dose.
As India’s surge wanes, families deal with the devastation
Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter’s pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. They were so happy that they paid little attention to his wife’s cough.
It’s an oversight that may forever haunt him. Within days, his wife, his daughter and his unborn grandchild were all dead, among the tens of thousands killed as the coronavirus ravaged India in April and May.
“Everyone whom I loved the most has left me,” the 71-year-old said on a recent night as a Hindu priest chanted mantras and performed a ritual for the dead at his home in the northern city of Lucknow. “I am left alone in this world now.”
As India emerges from its darkest days of the pandemic, families across the country are grieving all that they’ve lost and are left wondering if more could have been done to avoid this tragedy.
—Biswajeet Banerjee and Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting
The COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of the vaccines that will prevent it have surfaced haunting memories of polio for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that, for so long, appeared to have no cure or way to prevent it.
Now they are older adults and sharing their memories with today’s younger people as a lesson of hope for the emergence from COVID-19.
Clyde Wigness, a retired University of Vermont professor active in a mentoring program, recently told 13-year-old Ferris Giroux about the history of polio during their weekly Zoom call.
“As soon as the vaccine came out, everybody jumped on it and got it right away,” recounts Wigness, 84, a native of Harlan, Iowa. “Everybody got on the bandwagon, and basically it was eradicated in the United States.”
Many Seattle-area school districts returning to in-person graduation ceremonies
Here’s something that seemed like a far-off fantasy less than a year ago: Over the next two weeks, thousands of Seattle-area students will walk across stages set up at school football stadiums and outdoor venues to receive their diplomas, their loved ones sitting in the stands.
There won’t be handshakes with principals or hugs from teachers. Some speeches and performances might be prerecorded. And in some places, the students and families will arrive in cohorts, rather than all at once. But as send-offs go, it’s more normal than what their peers last year had, and far more than what students thought they would get just a few months ago.
“I was holding on to hope,” said Fatima Garcia, a senior at Cleveland STEM High School who will walk across the stage at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium on June 19. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of.”