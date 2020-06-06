The Washington State Health Department approved applications from 14 Washington counties — including Pierce and Snohomish counties — on Friday to move to new phases of reopening the economy, which allow restaurants to offer indoor dining at half-capacity. King County has been approved to enter a “modified Phase 1.”

Meanwhile, George Floyd protests have continued for a full week in Seattle and throughout Washington state, and — despite the increased risks of the new coronavirus — local public health professionals and leaders have supported the protests, both tacitly and explicitly. Some experts have begun to voice concerns about the use of tear gas and pepper spray for health reasons, saying tear gas “and other respiratory irritants” could increase the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.