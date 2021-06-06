Editor’s note: This is a live account of COVID-19 updates from Sunday, June 6, as the day unfolded. It is no longer being updated. Click here to see all the most recent news about the pandemic, and click here to find additional resources.

With vaccination rates in many parts of the U.S. and Europe increasing, more and more of life is re-opening, though the path taken on either side of the Atlantic differs markedly, with Europe and the U.K. taking a much more cautious tack.

Meanwhile, much of the rest of the world continues to struggle to obtain and administer vaccines.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising