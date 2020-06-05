By

George Floyd protests have continued for a full week in Seattle and throughout Washington state, and — despite the increased risks of the new coronavirus — local public health professionals and leaders have supported the protests, both tacitly and explicitly.

Gov. Jay Inslee, who for months has been both pleading with and ordering people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus, is now asking that people instead wear masks and try to keep some distance amid the crowds. However, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a House panel Thursday that demonstrators need to get tested for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the city of Seattle and the state of Washington are expanding testing for the coronavirus, the governor and mayor’s office announced Thursday. In Seattle, two new drive-thru sites are opening soon, one of which will be accessible starting Friday.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

(Mark Nowlin / The Seattle Times)
If you have mild symptoms, "please get tested." That's the new guidance as Washington broadens testing to include three new groups of people. Seattle is opening two additional sites for free testing.

Washington’s unemployment fraud may have hit $650 million. Tens of thousands of jobless people are still waiting for benefits as the state scrambles to root out the scammers, clawing back a little more than half of the money so far. Those workers face a tough road: When it comes to new job openings, the Seattle area lags much of the rest of the nation, our daily Coronavirus Economy chart shows. Nationwide, many jobs lost to the virus aren't coming back.

If you’re missing libraries, take heart: Gradual reopenings are on the way in Seattle and King County. But you won’t be getting lost in the stacks anytime soon. Here’s what bookworms can expect, and the latest county-by-county look at when other slices of life are expected to resume. Plus, drive-in theaters are open again, with new limits.

Yakima is moving in the wrong direction as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike. Track the spread of the virus in Washington state and around the globe.

Bad news for the region’s seafood industry: Seattle-based American Seafoods has 25 new cases of COVID-19 aboard two factory trawlers, following a bigger outbreak on a third vessel.

Families concerned about COVID-19 protested conditions at a Seattle work-release facility; now they're accusing the state of retaliating by sending six men at the facility back to prison.

—Kris Higginson
