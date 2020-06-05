George Floyd protests have continued for a full week in Seattle and throughout Washington state, and — despite the increased risks of the new coronavirus — local public health professionals and leaders have supported the protests, both tacitly and explicitly.

Gov. Jay Inslee, who for months has been both pleading with and ordering people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus, is now asking that people instead wear masks and try to keep some distance amid the crowds. However, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a House panel Thursday that demonstrators need to get tested for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the city of Seattle and the state of Washington are expanding testing for the coronavirus, the governor and mayor’s office announced Thursday. In Seattle, two new drive-thru sites are opening soon, one of which will be accessible starting Friday.

