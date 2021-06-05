After Gov. Jay Inslee announced a lottery Thursday to further incentivize people to get vaccinated, dozens say they have hit a roadblock trying to verify their vaccine record. Some said the website was sluggish and others said calling the state did not allow them to get their vaccine status verified, either.
More Boeing workers will return to worksites starting mid-July
Many of the thousands of Boeing employees who are still working remotely will begin shifting back to the office next month — though it’s not clear how many are coming back or how quickly that might happen.
In a Friday announcement to workers, Michael D’Ambrose, chief human resources officer, said Boeing will start bringing back some additional employees to worksites in the Puget Sound area and other U.S. locations as early as mid-July, “as local health and safety conditions permit.”
But D’Ambrose’s statement offered few specifics. The company isn’t saying how many employees are still working remotely, how many of those were expected to return or how long the entire return process might take.
The ‘two societies’: 97% of new COVID cases are among people who haven’t gotten the shots
This being America, it was probably inevitable that we would turn the scientific breakthrough of a pandemic-ending vaccine into a game show.
It’s like “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” with cash prizes, or “The Price is Right,” where you can “come on down!” to get a jab and a chance at an Xbox or free flights to Cancún or gift cards redeemable for topsoil (yes, really, topsoil).
Whatever works. It’s a little strange, though, that there’s not more hoopla around what’s happening with the vaccines themselves.
“For those of us in public health, it’s nothing short of amazing,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, the chief health officer for Seattle and King County, told me the other day.