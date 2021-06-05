After Gov. Jay Inslee announced a lottery Thursday to further incentivize people to get vaccinated, dozens say they have hit a roadblock trying to verify their vaccine record. Some said the website was sluggish and others said calling the state did not allow them to get their vaccine status verified, either.

In other developments, Eastern Washington University officials said students and staff must be vaccinated to be on campus. The move reverses a decision made last month.

