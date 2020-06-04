By

As George Floyd protests continue in Seattle and throughout Washington state, experts and public health officials worry that the first large gatherings since the pandemic was declared could set back the region’s recovery from the novel coronavirus.

In King County, which plans to apply to enter a modified Phase 1 of coronavirus recovery soon, health officials recommend that anyone who attends a group gathering should monitor their health for 14 days afterward. While they encouraged the public to continue staying home whenever possible, several top health officials said they understood the outrage communities of color are feeling and did not ask the public to refrain from attending protests.

In Washington, state health officials confirmed 327 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 22,484 cases and 1,135 deaths, according the state Department of Health’s (DOH) data dashboard.

UW Medicine patients and staff are worrying about care as furloughs begin for 5,500 workers. Officials say they've designed this to have minimal impacts, but some services are paused, and the furloughs could be a prelude to other cuts.

Can the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19? "That dog won't hunt," one scientist says after a major trial indicated the drug touted by President Donald Trump is no more effective at this than a vitamin.

Sea-Tac Airport is getting busier — but travelers are still far, far below last year’s level, our daily Coronavirus Economy chart shows. What will it take to reopen the world to travel? The baby steps that are happening show how different this will be for everyone involved.

School’s almost out — then what? Families are confronting the lack of Seattle-area summer camps. Some camps are going online, while others are attempting to run very differently in person. Is it safe for kids to go? Doctors and the CDC have guidance on this.

AMC movie theaters may not survive the pandemic, the chain is warning. The cinema business was in trouble even before coronavirus, but another major U.S. chain plans to start reopening theaters this month.

