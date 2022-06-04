Two anti-inflammatory drugs appear to reduce the risk of death among patients with severe cases of COVID-19, according to early results from a National Institutes of Health trial involving Washington University.

Meanwhile, a new research study found that 7 in 10 pregnant women in the U.S. either believed or were unsure about three COVID-19 statements rooted in misinformation: Pregnant women shouldn’t get the vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility, it’s unsafe for breastfeeding women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

