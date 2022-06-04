Two anti-inflammatory drugs appear to reduce the risk of death among patients with severe cases of COVID-19, according to early results from a National Institutes of Health trial involving Washington University.
Meanwhile, a new research study found that 7 in 10 pregnant women in the U.S. either believed or were unsure about three COVID-19 statements rooted in misinformation: Pregnant women shouldn’t get the vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility, it’s unsafe for breastfeeding women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mask rules are suddenly back in California as coronavirus hits danger zone
The virus has been spreading rapidly across California after a spring of big declines. That is setting up an anxious summer in which officials are now talking about a return to mask wearing to prevent wider spread.
So far, the biggest concerns have been in Northern California. But Los Angeles County officials say mask mandates are possible by the end of the month if conditions continue to deteriorate.
Why are masks back on the agenda?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking when a county enters the high COVID-19 community level, the worst in a three-tier system.
Entering the high COVID-19 community level means that new weekly rates of hospitalizations, or hospital capacity, are being affected by coronavirus-positive patients to such an extent that the hospital systems may grow strained.
The CDC on Thursday placed 13 California counties in the high COVID-19 community level. It’s the first time since mid-March that any county in the state was in that level. More here.
—Rong-Gong Lin II and Christian Martinez, Los Angeles Times
Overlapping, highly contagious COVID subvariants are spreading fast in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Overlapping waves of omicron are sweeping through Florida, leading more people to get infected with COVID.
The more transmissible BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. last week, yet it already is being pushed out nationally by newcomers BA.4 and BA.5, both of which have arrived in Florida.
While BA.2.12.1 has gained an advantage by being more contagious than the omicron subvariant BA.2 before it, the newcomers (4 and 5) are particularly good at evading antibodies and infecting those who are vaccinated or previously infected.
Some epidemiologists are describing what’s happening as the “battle of omicron.”
Helix, a private lab that identifies COVID strains circulating in states, found BA.4 and BA.5 crept into Florida in May, and represent about 5% of samples. The majority of cases in Florida — about 58% — are still BA.2.12.1.
The omicron subvariant BA.4 was first identified in January in cases sequenced in South Africa, and BA.5 surfaced a month later. The omicron strain, BA.2.12.1, accounted for nearly all of South Africa’s daily cases at the end of February. By the end of April, however, BA.4 and BA.5 were found in 90% of all positive test samples analyzed in that nation, exemplifying the infectiousness of the newcomers. More here.
—Cindy Krischer Goodman and David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
There’s still no HIV vaccine. The science behind coronavirus shots may help
Kathryn Stephenson was crushed last summer when she learned that an experimental HIV vaccine she had worked on for years failed to protect young women in sub-Saharan Africa from infection.
“I’m not afraid to say that I cried,” recalled Stephenson, a researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
The failure wasn’t personal. Over decades, nearly every idea in science has been tried in the quest for an HIV vaccine — and faltered.
But the new technology that helped coronavirus shots break every speed record in medicine is opening a promising new avenue of research that could accelerate the pursuit of an HIV vaccine. Messenger RNA vaccines can be created and tested in months, not the year or more it can take for more traditional technologies.
Speed alone won’t solve the most difficult parts of the HIV problem. It will give scientists the ability to make and test vaccines quickly and establish a faster research rhythm: try ideas, tinker with them in real time and discard duds.
That agility is going to be crucial, because an HIV vaccine isn’t likely to be a shot, but a series of different shots, each tailored to nudge the immune system in the right direction, step by step. More here.