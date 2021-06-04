By
 

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee became the latest in a series of governors offering a chance at winning a large cash prizes to those who get vaccinated. The jackpot for Washington will be a whopping $1 million along with four separate drawings for $250,000 and other prizes.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department reported yesterday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment has dropped to a new pandemic low of 385,000 jobless claims. That’s down 20,000 from the week before.

Washington state will give away more than $2 million in prizes to persuade people to get COVID-19 vaccines, including a $1 million grand prize and a wide assortment of other goodies. If you're already vaccinated, you've been entered in the lottery. If not, our guide to getting a vaccine can get you there. Here's how the lottery will work.

They sound like droid names from a “Star Wars” movie: B.1.1.7, and P. 1, and B. 1.351. Coronavirus variants are finally getting new, simpler names that borrow from another system of naming disasters. Our FAQ Friday looks at this and which variants (with their new names) are circulating in Washington state.

China’s "Bat Woman" and a scientist adventurer who worked in dark caves are finding themselves in a harsh spotlight as the coronavirus lab-leak theory gets a fresh look.

How long do vaccines last? Looming expiration dates are a factor as the U.S. rushes to donate tens of millions of doses to countries that desperately need them. Track the spread of the virus around the world — and closer to home — in these graphics.

Bonjour! France is welcoming back vaccinated tourists under new rules.

—Kris Higginson
