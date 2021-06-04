On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee became the latest in a series of governors offering a chance at winning a large cash prizes to those who get vaccinated. The jackpot for Washington will be a whopping $1 million along with four separate drawings for $250,000 and other prizes.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department reported yesterday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment has dropped to a new pandemic low of 385,000 jobless claims. That’s down 20,000 from the week before.

