Researchers are discovering that
a change in the novel coronavirus is starting to appear. Although the work hasn’t been peer-reviewed, at least four laboratory experiments suggest that the mutation makes the virus more infectious.
Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday
pushed through a package expanding Obamacare coverage. The measure spotlights how the pandemic, and President Donald Trump’s efforts to obliterate that law, have fortified health care’s potency as a 2020 campaign issue.
6:16 am Traveling this summer?
Public health experts have
safety tips for you, from picking your route ( here are four good ones) to minding your “bubble.”
Plus, Travel Troubleshooter lays out
guidelines on sticking to your budget.
The much-revered road trip will be the spark that reignites travel, but it’s also an example of unequal access for all — and that
deserves a harder look.
The Great American Road Trip holds a revered place in our country’s lore. But the ideal is a myth to many, and deserves a closer look. (Photo illustration by Stephanie Hays / The Seattle Times)
—Kris Higginson
5:58 am Are the protests responsible for driving COVID-19 cases way up?
COVID-19 cases have risen locally and nationwide, but some researchers say the George Floyd protests do not appear to be significantly driving this surge. Above, some 1,000 people in the Seattle Youth Protest sit on June 10 in the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Virginia Street outside the Police Department’s West Precinct. They sat in silence for 8-1/2 minutes to observe the time it took George Floyd to die at the hands of police in Minneapolis. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Health investigators say recent protests don't appear to be a significant factor in the rise of local infections, although some public health experts offer a different view.
We looked at the case numbers before and after the protests began, and dug into what contact tracing tells us.
5:54 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state may need federal loans to cover unemployment claims by year’s end. But "benefits never run out," the state says.
COVID-19 cases are exploding in California, with L.A. County alone announcing more than 2,800 new cases yesterday. It was the first state to shut down, and one of the most aggressive in fighting the virus. What went so terribly wrong?
Is another pandemic waiting in the wings? Researchers are watching a strain of swine flu that's infecting humans, with "all of the essential hallmarks" of a pandemic virus.
Piglets at a pig farm in Langfang, China. A strain of flu virus spreading in Chinese pigs has shown it can also infect humans, suggesting that another pathogen with pandemic potential. (Gilles Sabrien / Bloomberg, file)
The first effective coronavirus drug will go to the U.S. first. Remdesivir's maker and federal officials have announced an unusual agreement that puts price tags on the drug.
A tiny coronavirus mutation has taken over the world, and scientists are racing to understand why.
At least 285 U.S. children have been hit by a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus. Two new studies provide the fullest report yet on the condition and its symptoms. Seattle-area home sales: You'd never know we're in a pandemic, judging by the new home-sales listings in our Coronavirus Economy daily chart.
—Kris Higginson
5:48 am
