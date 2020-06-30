Researchers are discovering that a change in the novel coronavirus is starting to appear. Although the work hasn’t been peer-reviewed, at least four laboratory experiments suggest that the mutation makes the virus more infectious.
Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday pushed through a package expanding Obamacare coverage. The measure spotlights how the pandemic, and President Donald Trump’s efforts to obliterate that law, have fortified health care’s potency as a 2020 campaign issue.
As infections and deaths surge in India, prime minister calls the situation ‘critical’
NEW DELHI — India on Tuesday reported more than 18,000 new coronavirus infections, raising the country's case count to 566,840, the fourth-highest in the world. The addition of 418 deaths in the past 24 hours raised India's fatalities to more 16,000, according to the nation's health ministry. Experts say the true toll of the disease around the world is much higher.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a live address Tuesday that coronavirus death rate is under control, but that the country is at a “critical juncture.” Modi said “people are becoming careless” about wearing masks, and he urged local administrations to be more stringent about enforcing distancing norms.
Also, Indian company Bharat Biotech said it would start clinical trials of a potential vaccine. Multiple vaccine trials are in a preclinical stage in India, and several other candidates are being tested around the world.
4 ways to celebrate the Fourth of July even if local fireworks shows are canceled
Celebrating Independence Day amid the restrictions of pandemic prevention will require some creativity this year. The large fireworks shows are all canceled. And there won’t be any big barbecues at the park with extended family or big beach parties with friends (at least, there shouldn’t be). Celebrations may be smaller relative to past years, but you and your family can still have fun on the Fourth. Here are four ideas to try.
Are the protests responsible for driving COVID-19 cases way up?
Health investigators say recent protests don't appear to be a significant factor in the rise of local infections, although some public health experts offer a different view. We looked at the case numbers before and after the protests began, and dug into what contact tracing tells us.
Washington state may need federal loans to cover unemployment claims by year’s end. But "benefits never run out," the state says.
COVID-19 cases are exploding in California, with L.A. County alone announcing more than 2,800 new cases yesterday. It was the first state to shut down, and one of the most aggressive in fighting the virus. What went so terribly wrong?
Is another pandemic waiting in the wings? Researchers are watching a strain of swine flu that's infecting humans, with "all of the essential hallmarks" of a pandemic virus.
The first effective coronavirus drug will go to the U.S. first. Remdesivir's maker and federal officials have announced an unusual agreement that puts price tags on the drug.
A tiny coronavirus mutation has taken over the world, and scientists are racing to understand why.
At least 285 U.S. children have been hit by a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus. Two new studies provide the fullest report yet on the condition and its symptoms.
Seattle-area home sales: You'd never know we're in a pandemic, judging by the new home-sales listings in our Coronavirus Economy daily chart.
