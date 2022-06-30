U.S. health officials are set to purchase 105 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a fall booster campaign and in the midst of the Food and Drug Administration considering authorizing updated vaccines.

The agency is expected to announce its decision on whether to authorize new versions of the shots in the coming days.

Meanwhile, medical experts continue to warn that repeated COVID-19 infections are increasingly more likely to occur as the virus evolves and the pandemic drags on.

