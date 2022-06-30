U.S. health officials are set to purchase 105 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a fall booster campaign and in the midst of the Food and Drug Administration considering authorizing updated vaccines.
The agency is expected to announce its decision on whether to authorize new versions of the shots in the coming days.
Meanwhile, medical experts continue to warn that repeated COVID-19 infections are increasingly more likely to occur as the virus evolves and the pandemic drags on.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
WHO: COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world
The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization.
The U.N. health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500. COVID-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.
The biggest weekly rise in new COVID-19 cases was seen in the Middle East, where they increased by 47%, according to the report released late Wednesday. Infections rose by about 32% in Europe and Southeast Asia, and by about 14% in the Americas, WHO said.