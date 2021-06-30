We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Washington state is officially reopen. As the clock rolled past midnight, physical distancing rules vanished. So did some mask requirements, along with occupancy limits at restaurants, gyms, stores and more. But some restrictions remain, and unvaccinated people won't enjoy the same freedoms as everyone else. Here's a breakdown of what you should know about this seismic shift, which comes with a fresh round of uncertainty and questions.
A Washington lawmaker wore a yellow Star of David, evoking Nazi persecution, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A local Holocaust education leader called State Rep. Jim Walsh's use of the infamous symbol — used to identify Jews first for exclusion, and then for extermination — deeply offensive.