We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Variant surge at border forces Bangladesh into new lockdown
The crowds of COVID-19 patients and worried kin are new scenes for the 1,200-bed Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, near Bangladesh’s border with India which serves border communities being overrun by the more infectious delta variant first detected in neighboring India.
Over 450 people with COVID-19 were admitted on Tuesday to the state-run hospital in Rajshahi district’s main city.
Rising infections and crowded hospitals are being seen across Bangladesh, where a stringent lockdown starts Thursday. The government will deploy military soldiers, paramilitary border officers and riot police to enforce the lockdown, set initially for one week.
Authorities warn that the rapid surge in border areas is accelerating the virus’ spread further into Bangladesh, and the increasing number of infections from the delta variant could devastate the South Asian nation of more than 160 million people.
Washington state is officially reopen. As the clock rolled past midnight, physical distancing rules vanished. So did some mask requirements, along with occupancy limits at restaurants, gyms, stores and more. But some restrictions remain, and unvaccinated people won't enjoy the same freedoms as everyone else. Here's a breakdown of what you should know about this seismic shift, which comes with a fresh round of uncertainty and questions.
A Washington lawmaker wore a yellow Star of David, evoking Nazi persecution, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A local Holocaust education leader called State Rep. Jim Walsh's use of the infamous symbol — used to identify Jews first for exclusion, and then for extermination — deeply offensive.