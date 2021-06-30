By
 

Though the World Health Organization recently urged even fully vaccinated people to wear masks as the coronavirus’ delta variant spreads in the U.S. and other countries, strict masking requirements will not be coming back to Washington state.

Meanwhile, as virus restrictions roll back, health professionals across the nation are treating children with previous mental health issues that worsened during the pandemic as well as those facing new challenges. In Washington, a recent survey found nearly 60% of high school students — and almost half of the state’s middle schoolers — said they were sad or depressed most days during the pandemic.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Variant surge at border forces Bangladesh into new lockdown

A patient is transported on a stretcher at the Medical College Hospital in Rajshahi, 254 kilometers (158 miles) north of the capital, Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 16, 2021. Rajshahi has become one of the latest hotspots for the deadlier delta variant of the coronavirus. Bangladeshi authorities are increasingly becoming worried over the quick spread of coronavirus in about two dozen border districts close to India amid concern that the virus could devastate the crowded nation in coming weeks. (AP Photo/ Kabir Tuhin)

The crowds of COVID-19 patients and worried kin are new scenes for the 1,200-bed Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, near Bangladesh’s border with India which serves border communities being overrun by the more infectious delta variant first detected in neighboring India.

Over 450 people with COVID-19 were admitted on Tuesday to the state-run hospital in Rajshahi district’s main city.

Rising infections and crowded hospitals are being seen across Bangladesh, where a stringent lockdown starts Thursday. The government will deploy military soldiers, paramilitary border officers and riot police to enforce the lockdown, set initially for one week.

Authorities warn that the rapid surge in border areas is accelerating the virus’ spread further into Bangladesh, and the increasing number of infections from the delta variant could devastate the South Asian nation of more than 160 million people.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state is officially reopen. As the clock rolled past midnight, physical distancing rules vanished. So did some mask requirements, along with occupancy limits at restaurants, gyms, stores and more. But some restrictions remain, and unvaccinated people won't enjoy the same freedoms as everyone else. Here's a breakdown of what you should know about this seismic shift, which comes with a fresh round of uncertainty and questions.

Is it really a good idea to drop your mask? That depends. Washington state yesterday amended its guidance on when unvaccinated and vaccinated people should mask up, although strict mask rules won't be coming back (for now). That came after the World Health Organization urged everyone to stay masked because of worries over the delta variant. In our state, though, the worries about variants are different. 

A Washington lawmaker wore a yellow Star of David, evoking Nazi persecution, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A local Holocaust education leader called State Rep. Jim Walsh's use of the infamous symbol — used to identify Jews first for exclusion, and then for extermination — deeply offensive.

Most Washington high schoolers felt sad or depressed during the pandemic, according to the state's first look at how their generation fared emotionally in an unprecedented period of loss. The situation was nearly as grim for middle schoolers, although almost all students were at least “slightly hopeful.” Looking ahead, youth nationwide face serious mental-health challenges navigating re-entry. Here are resources for finding help.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories