Though the World Health Organization recently urged even fully vaccinated people to wear masks as the coronavirus’ delta variant spreads in the U.S. and other countries, strict masking requirements will not be coming back to Washington state.

Meanwhile, as virus restrictions roll back, health professionals across the nation are treating children with previous mental health issues that worsened during the pandemic as well as those facing new challenges. In Washington, a recent survey found nearly 60% of high school students — and almost half of the state’s middle schoolers — said they were sad or depressed most days during the pandemic.

