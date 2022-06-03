The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce in the following weeks if it will authorize Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, a protein based injection already used in several other countries.
Meanwhile, officials in 1,468 local U.S. governments declined federal coronavirus relief funds amounting to $73 million for pandemic-related costs, to bolster their economies and to invest in community projects, according to an Associated Press data analysis. The local government of Brier, Washington declined $1.8 million in funding.
Germany seeks to avoid school closures if COVID surges again
Germany’s federal and state leaders agreed Thursday to try to avoid closing schools and child care facilities if there is another surge in coronavirus cases this fall.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting with the governors of Germany’s 16 states that the goal would be to prevent “another blanket closure” of schools and kindergartens like what happened during previous waves of the pandemic.
Scholz said while the situation is expected to further ease during the summer months, authorities are preparing for a possible rise in cases this fall.
Germany has seen a steady decline in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, but still reported almost 50,000 new infections Thursday.
Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts
Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — shots made with a more tried-and-true technology than today’s versions. The big question: Why should they care?
After long delays, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide within weeks whether to authorize Novavax’s vaccine. It’s late in the pandemic for a new choice, with about three-quarters of U.S. adults already vaccinated.
But the company is hoping to find a niche among some of the unvaccinated millions who might agree to a more traditional kind of shot — a protein vaccine — and also to become a top choice for boosters, regardless of which type people got first. Only about half of vaccinated adults have gotten a booster.
The Novavax vaccine already is used in parts of Europe and multiple other countries, but FDA clearance is a key hurdle. And health experts are closely watching to see if a new tool offers advantages, either in enticing vaccine holdouts or maybe even offering somewhat broader immunity.