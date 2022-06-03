The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce in the following weeks if it will authorize Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, a protein based injection already used in several other countries.

Meanwhile, officials in 1,468 local U.S. governments declined federal coronavirus relief funds amounting to $73 million for pandemic-related costs, to bolster their economies and to invest in community projects, according to an Associated Press data analysis. The local government of Brier, Washington declined $1.8 million in funding.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.