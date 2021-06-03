The global effort to distribute coronavirus vaccines is ramping up. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization cleared the vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use. In Thailand, Siam Bioscience, which manufactures the AstraZeneca vaccine for parts of Southeast Asia, delivered its first locally produced doses to the country’s Ministry of Health.

In the U.S., evidence is mounting that immunity from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine do not depend exclusively on the antibodies that dwindle over time. Some experts say that boosters may be needed less frequently than previously thought.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.