The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday — 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases — and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.

In Seattle, an undisclosed number of people living in University of Washington Greek houses have tested positive for the virus in the past week, and campus officials are working to track down anyone else who may need to be tested. The university did not specify which residences the infected students are living in or whether they are members of the Greek organizations.

Meanwhile, in King County, where Black residents account for about 6% of the total population, Black workers make up about 11% of recent layoffs. That’s according to a new report by Washington STEM, a Seattle-based nonprofit that has analyzed weekly, or “continuing,” claims for jobless benefits filed by unemployed workers during the pandemic.

Charts, mask how-tos and more to help you understand the COVID-19 pandemic and get through it safely

Voices that won’t be silenced

Mother Brown, the mother of Isaiah P. Thomas, in West Seattle on Friday. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

Mother Brown's son, Isaiah P. Thomas, 24, had just a few months left at the Reynolds Work Release facility in Seattle when she suddenly stopped hearing from him.

He'd been sent back to prison, along with several other men, after their family members protested outside to demand safer conditions amid coronavirus infections.

The story of the Reynolds Six is illuminating coronavirus outbreaks some officials would rather keep in the dark, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

An employee takes the fingerprints of a woman who died from the new coronavirus before her remains are cremated at La Recoleta crematorium in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 27, 2020. The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday the highest number of deaths in Chile since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

The world has surpassed two grim coronavirus milestones: 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases. Government leaders worry the worst is yet to come. In Washington state, cases have topped 31,000 and deaths have surpassed 1,300. As virus numbers float around, here’s a smart look at what they mean and which ones are particularly important to watch.

Beaches are closing and bars are shutting down as Florida, Texas and other states backpedal on reopening.

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is entering a defining summer as the U.S. prepares to open the largest trials — but many scientists don’t expect a vaccine to be nearly as protective as the measles shot. Even if a shot pans out, the line for it is very long.

How many Seattle-area residents got stimulus payments? Not as many as in most other major metro areas, FYI Guy writes. He digs into who’s benefited and what they're doing with the cash.

Seattle Aquarium reopens today with limited capacity. Here's what to expect, and our updating guide to when residents of each Washington county will be able to resume other parts of life, from restaurant dining to working out at the gym.

Vice President Mike Pence implored Americans to wear face masks and wore one himself yesterday, a striking contrast with Trump administration officials' actions in recent months. Here's how to make a mask and wear it properly.

The coronavirus loves America the best. Columnist Danny Westneat explains why, “if I were a coronavirus microbe, my bristles would be positively quivering” in our fractious, belligerent Petri dish for the pandemic.

