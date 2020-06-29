In Seattle, an undisclosed number of people living in University of Washington Greek houses have tested positive for the virus in the past week, and campus officials are working to track down anyone else who may need to be tested. The university did not specify which residences the infected students are living in or whether they are members of the Greek organizations.
The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is entering a defining summer as the U.S. prepares to open the largest trials — but many scientists don’t expect a vaccine to be nearly as protective as the measles shot. Even if a shot pans out, the line for it is very long.
How many Seattle-area residents got stimulus payments? Not as many as in most other major metro areas, FYI Guy writes. He digs into who’s benefited and what they're doing with the cash.
Seattle Aquarium reopens today with limited capacity. Here's what to expect, and our updating guide to when residents of each Washington county will be able to resume other parts of life, from restaurant dining to working out at the gym.
The coronavirus loves America the best.Columnist Danny Westneat explains why, “if I were a coronavirus microbe, my bristles would be positively quivering” in our fractious, belligerent Petri dish for the pandemic.
—Kris Higginson
