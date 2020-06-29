The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday — 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases — and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.

In Seattle, an undisclosed number of people living in University of Washington Greek houses have tested positive for the virus in the past week, and campus officials are working to track down anyone else who may need to be tested. The university did not specify which residences the infected students are living in or whether they are members of the Greek organizations.

Meanwhile, in King County, where Black residents account for about 6% of the total population, Black workers make up about 11% of recent layoffs. That’s according to a new report by Washington STEM, a Seattle-based nonprofit that has analyzed weekly, or “continuing,” claims for jobless benefits filed by unemployed workers during the pandemic.

