Advisers to the Food and Drug administration recommended the agency update COVID-19 booster shots this fall to better match recent variants.

A recent study from McKinsey consultants found the majority of traditional office workers value the opportunity to work from home for at least one day a week. Though some variations exist among age groups, the gaps are not large or consistent enough to be considered significant.

Meanwhile, Florida recorded 17,000 deaths from preventable health issues since the beginning of the pandemic. A new study suggests that some of the preventable deaths occurred because the pandemic caused people to put off surgeries or preventative health measures.

