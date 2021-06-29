This week marks a significant step in our path back toward normalcy — King County is formally lifting its mask mandate Tuesday, which means fully vaccinated residents are free to shed face coverings when outdoors and in most indoor spaces. Gov. Jay Inslee is celebrating by raising a flag above the Space Needle later this week as part of a mini “Washington Ready” tour, but some residents might not be ready to go barefaced.

Brazil recently surpassed 500,000 official COVID-19 deaths, the world’s second-highest total behind the United States, while UK officials believe England is on track to remove the country’s remaining restrictions by mid-July.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

