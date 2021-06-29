By
 

This week marks a significant step in our path back toward normalcy — King County is formally lifting its mask mandate Tuesday, which means fully vaccinated residents are free to shed face coverings when outdoors and in most indoor spaces. Gov. Jay Inslee is celebrating by raising a flag above the Space Needle later this week as part of a mini “Washington Ready” tour, but some residents might not be ready to go barefaced.

Brazil recently surpassed 500,000 official COVID-19 deaths, the world’s second-highest total behind the United States, while UK officials believe England is on track to remove the country’s remaining restrictions by mid-July.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Red Cross warns Indonesia faces coronavirus catastrophe

Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of new infections in the country has rapidly increased and left it “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe,” the Red Cross said Tuesday.

The surge in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, is being blamed in part on the delta variant of the virus, which was first spotted in India and is thought to be more contagious.

Indonesia, with more than 20,600 new cases on Monday and more than 400 deaths, has seen more than 2.1 million cases since the pandemic began and more than 57,500 deaths, both the most in Southeast Asia.

Read the story here.

—Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

King County's mask mandate lifts today for vaccinated people, and the state reopens almost fully tomorrow with a series of celebrations. But not everyone is ready to go barefaced.

Mix-and-match vaccinations show promise against COVID-19, according to one of three new studies illustrating how vaccines are pointing the way out of the pandemic.

But for untold numbers of people who thought they'd recovered, a bout with the virus is turning out to be just the beginning. Know the warning signs of "long COVID."

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

