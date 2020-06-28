The second day of Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide order for Washingtonians to wear masks in public spaces was met with mixed results. Fremont tea shop B. Fuller’s Mortar & Pestle, faced backlash after posting a notice earlier this week that characterized the stay-at-home order as an overreaction and encouraged customers to not wear masks.
Meanwhile, as new coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state, Inslee has put a pause on counties moving to Phase 4, which would mean no restrictions. State health officials confirmed 549 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, including six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 31,404 cases and 1,310 deaths.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Coronavirus pandemic job losses falling hardest on people who were already hurting
Where previous recessions killed jobs across many industries and demographic groups, layoffs in the COVID-19 era often have been concentrated among workers who were often behind economically before the pandemic. Among them, working moms, younger workers, and workers who are less educated, lower-paid, and non-white.
In King County, where Black residents account for around 6% of the total population, Black workers make up around 11% of recent layoffs. That’s according to a new report by Washington STEM, a Seattle-based nonprofit that has analyzed weekly, or “continuing,” claims for jobless benefits filed by unemployed workers during the pandemic.
By contrast, white residents, who make up 63% of the county’s population, have accounted for just 48% of pandemic-related unemployment, Washington STEM found.
One factor: Pandemic-related layoffs struck earliest and hardest in sectors where Black workers were already over-represented. That includes food service and lodging, as well as in personal service, such as hair salons, and gig work, says Andrea Caupain, CEO of Byrd Barr Place, a Seattle-based nonprofit that works with low-income families. “Low-wage workers in those industries were the first to go,” Caupain says.