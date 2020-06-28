The second day of Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide order for Washingtonians to wear masks in public spaces was met with mixed results. Fremont tea shop B. Fuller’s Mortar & Pestle, faced backlash after posting a notice earlier this week that characterized the stay-at-home order as an overreaction and encouraged customers to not wear masks.

Meanwhile, as new coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state, Inslee has put a pause on counties moving to Phase 4, which would mean no restrictions. State health officials confirmed 549 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, including six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 31,404 cases and 1,310 deaths.

Meanwhile, as new coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state, Inslee has put a pause on counties moving to Phase 4, which would mean no restrictions. State health officials confirmed 549 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, including six additional deaths. The update brings the state's totals to 31,404 cases and 1,310 deaths.