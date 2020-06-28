By
 

The second day of Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide order for Washingtonians to wear masks in public spaces was met with mixed results. Fremont tea shop B. Fuller’s Mortar & Pestle, faced backlash after posting a notice earlier this week that characterized the stay-at-home order as an overreaction and encouraged customers to not wear masks.

Meanwhile, as new coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state, Inslee has put a pause on counties moving to Phase 4, which would mean no restrictions. State health officials confirmed 549 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, including six additional deaths. The update brings the state’s totals to 31,404 cases and 1,310 deaths.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

Live updates:

COVID-19 data: What the numbers tell us

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is used to seeing a cavalcade of numbers and charts that show how the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading or how it’s affecting a given place.

This data is crucial for informing decisions about how to respond to the crisis and keep ourselves and others safe.

But the more numbers floating around, the more potential for misinterpretation — especially when epidemiological concepts such as R0 were unknown to most people before 2020.

Seattle Times reporters Ryan Blethen and Hal Bernton and Times graphic artist Emily Eng describe and illustrate how to interpret this data to better understand the pandemic.

Here's an example below about the state's positive test rate. Read more here.

