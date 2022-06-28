U.S. health authorities are still weighing whether or not to offer new COVID-19 booster shots this fall that better match the evolving virus.

Food and Drug Administration advisers will discuss potentially recommending updated Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, paving the way for the U.S. to make a switch.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court in New Orleans agreed to reconsider its earlier ruling allowing the Biden administration to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

