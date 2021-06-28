Seattle’s record-setting heat wave is expected to taper down this week — along with Washington’s economic restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee has long said the state will reopen at 100% capacity for businesses on Wednesday, June 30, even if the state does not hit its target of 70% of residents 16 years and older receiving at least one vaccine dose.

As of the end of last week, Washington stood close to its goal, with 68.2% of residents 16 years and older having received at least one vaccine jab, according to the state Department of Health data dashboard. But the vaccination rates have slowed, especially in conservative-leaning counties, despite enticements including $250,000 lottery prizes.

