Seattle’s record-setting heat wave is expected to taper down this week — along with Washington’s economic restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee has long said the state will reopen at 100% capacity for businesses on Wednesday, June 30, even if the state does not hit its target of 70% of residents 16 years and older receiving at least one vaccine dose.

As of the end of last week, Washington stood close to its goal, with 68.2% of residents 16 years and older having received at least one vaccine jab, according to the state Department of Health data dashboard. But the vaccination rates have slowed, especially in conservative-leaning counties, despite enticements including $250,000 lottery prizes.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines likely to produce long-lasting immunity, study suggests

The vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna set off a persistent immune reaction in the body that may protect against the coronavirus for years, scientists reported Monday.

The findings add to growing evidence that most people immunized with the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters, so long as the virus and its variants do not evolve much beyond their current forms — which is not guaranteed. People who recovered from COVID-19 before being vaccinated may not need boosters even if the virus does make a significant transformation.

“It’s a good sign for how durable our immunity is from this vaccine,” said Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis who led the study, which was published in the journal Nature.

Read the story here.

—Apoorva Mandavilli, The New York Times
Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, a group of Hong Kong residents waving U.K. flags demonstrate requesting right to British residency outside the British embassy in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s government says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday, July 1, 2021, as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. The ban comes amid heightened tensions between the U.K. and China over semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which was a British colony until it was handed over to China in 1997. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

It said in a statement Monday that the U.K. has been classified as “extremely high risk“ because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread delta variant virus strain there.”

Under the classification, people who have stayed in the U.K. for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong.

It is the second time that the Hong Kong government has banned flights from the U.K., following a restriction imposed last December.

Read the story here.

—Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Several local COVID-19 testing sites are closed today because of the heat. Here's what to know if you need a test.

Kids and COVID-19 vaccines: No, the World Health Organization didn't reverse its position on whether children should be vaccinated. A fact check tackles what's behind this widespread myth as parents navigate the issues and conflicting guidance around whether to vaccinate their children.

Has the office changed forever? As the pandemic eases, "companies are trying to create the sense that this is a cool club," one architect explains. (Well, anything with air conditioning sounds cool today.)

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

