As the rest of the nation sees spikes in COVID-19 cases, Washington health officials said Friday that, unfortunately, our state is following the trend. The state’s latest report indicates a moderate statewide surge in positive tests in mid-June.
As support for mask-wearing grows, so do political risks for forgoing them
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump makes a point of not wearing a mask. A barefaced Vice President Mike Pence did not utter the m-word at a coronavirus briefing Friday.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, has gone in the other direction. A mask is part of his 2020 signature look.
This divergent accessorizing once highlighted yet another partisan divide. For Trump allies, going barefaced is all about individual liberty. For Biden supporters, the mask is a symbol of science and sound policy.
But as infections spike in red states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, support for masks has grown. In recent days, even some Republicans have urged the public to cover their faces in public, arguing that it’s the best way to slow the virus. This shift in rhetoric highlights the potential risks for the president as he continues to eschew public health experts, who agree that masks are crucial to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Polling suggests that the majority of Americans favor facial coverings.
On the first day of Washington state’s new order to wear masks in public, it seemed as though not much had changed: People who already supported face coverings wore them, and people who didn’t, didn’t.
While the order makes a bare face in many public situations a misdemeanor, some local law enforcement agencies aren’t planning to be strict about it.
Many Seattle businesses and restaurants showed support for the rule on Friday, but not every business appeared supportive.
B. Fuller’s Mortar & Pestle, a Fremont tea shop around the corner from Kin Len, faced a backlash over a notice posted on its door earlier this week.
“Please remove your mask,” the notice read, according to pictures posted on social media and in Yelp reviews. “It was all a panic, mostly, and we can all admit that we overreacted. We can all take off the masks that we all know don’t do much. And that we are all wearing just because we think everyone else wants us to.”
On Friday afternoon, B. Fuller’s was closed — though the shop is usually open every day from noon to 5:30 p.m. — and didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.