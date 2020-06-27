As the rest of the nation sees spikes in COVID-19 cases, Washington health officials said Friday that, unfortunately, our state is following the trend. The state’s latest report indicates a moderate statewide surge in positive tests in mid-June.
Meanwhile, Friday marked the first day of Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide order which requires all Washingtonians to wear face coverings when in indoor or outdoor public spaces. The state saw mixed reactions, and it seemed the new requirement didn’t largely change people’s opinions on masks.
3 are dead in New Mexico after drinking hand sanitizer, officials say
Three people have died, three are in critical condition, and one is permanently blind after ingesting hand sanitizer that contained methanol, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday.
A spokesman from the Health Department said the cases were related to alcoholism, noting that hand sanitizer is sometimes consumed for its high alcohol content.
The announcement came a week after the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers against buying nine sanitizer products manufactured in Mexico because they contain methanol, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin or ingested.
Historically, a greater number of methanol poisonings have occurred in times when alcohol is difficult to come by, said Brandon Warrick, an assistant professor at the University of New Mexico who is certified in emergency medicine, medical toxicology and addiction.
“Since hand sanitizer is hard to find in the COVID era, I suspect there is an association with COVID,” he said.
Most U.S. travelers will be barred from EU when bloc reopens
BRUSSELS — The European Union is ready to bar most travelers from the United States, Russia and dozens of other countries considered too risky because they have not controlled the coronavirus outbreak, EU officials said Friday.
By contrast, travelers from more than a dozen countries that are not overwhelmed by the coronavirus are set to be welcomed when the bloc reopens after months of lockdown Wednesday. The acceptable countries also include China — but only if China allows EU travelers to visit as well, the officials said.
The list of safe countries was completed by EU senior diplomats in Brussels after tortuous negotiations on how to reopen the 27-member bloc to commerce and tourism under a common set of standards after months of lockdown.
The list was backed in principle by most EU ambassadors and does not require unanimous support, but still needs to be formalized in member states’ capitals as well as in the central EU bureaucracy before taking effect Wednesday. Diplomats did not expect the list to change.
As support for mask-wearing grows, so do political risks for forgoing them
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump makes a point of not wearing a mask. A barefaced Vice President Mike Pence did not utter the m-word at a coronavirus briefing Friday.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, has gone in the other direction. A mask is part of his 2020 signature look.
This divergent accessorizing once highlighted yet another partisan divide. For Trump allies, going barefaced is all about individual liberty. For Biden supporters, the mask is a symbol of science and sound policy.
But as infections spike in red states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, support for masks has grown. In recent days, even some Republicans have urged the public to cover their faces in public, arguing that it’s the best way to slow the virus. This shift in rhetoric highlights the potential risks for the president as he continues to eschew public health experts, who agree that masks are crucial to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Polling suggests that the majority of Americans favor facial coverings.
First day of Washington state’s new mask requirement draws mixed results
On the first day of Washington state’s new order to wear masks in public, it seemed as though not much had changed: People who already supported face coverings wore them, and people who didn’t, didn’t.
While the order makes a bare face in many public situations a misdemeanor, some local law enforcement agencies aren’t planning to be strict about it.
Many Seattle businesses and restaurants showed support for the rule on Friday, but not every business appeared supportive.
B. Fuller’s Mortar & Pestle, a Fremont tea shop around the corner from Kin Len, faced a backlash over a notice posted on its door earlier this week.
“Please remove your mask,” the notice read, according to pictures posted on social media and in Yelp reviews. “It was all a panic, mostly, and we can all admit that we overreacted. We can all take off the masks that we all know don’t do much. And that we are all wearing just because we think everyone else wants us to.”
On Friday afternoon, B. Fuller’s was closed — though the shop is usually open every day from noon to 5:30 p.m. — and didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
