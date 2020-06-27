As the rest of the nation sees spikes in COVID-19 cases, Washington health officials said Friday that, unfortunately, our state is following the trend. The state’s latest report indicates a moderate statewide surge in positive tests in mid-June.

Meanwhile, Friday marked the first day of Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide order which requires all Washingtonians to wear face coverings when in indoor or outdoor public spaces. The state saw mixed reactions, and it seemed the new requirement didn’t largely change people’s opinions on masks.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.