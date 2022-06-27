How will the pandemic change the future of work? Microsoft is struggling to meet its goal of having employees work in the office 50% of the time. Boeing is getting pushback from workers who don’t want to give up their home office. And COVID-19 has forced many who work in health care to reckon with work-life balance, as hospitals face staff shortages and pandemic burnout.

