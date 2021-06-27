Saturday’s 102-degree scorcher was the second-hottest temperature for the Seattle area on record. Gov. Jay Inslee has lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions — which limited indoor spaces to 50% — for cooling centers run by governments and nonprofits.

King County has repurposed a site with eight air-conditioned trailers in White Center, originally planned as an isolation and quarantine site, to help overheated residents cool off as the region braced for even hotter weather.

The Washington state Department of Health reported 426 new coronavirus cases while providers are giving about 21,888 vaccine shots a day, amid the continuing effort to add to the 60% of Washingtonians who have been fully vaccinated.

