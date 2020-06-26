By
 

Starting today, most people in Washington are required to wear a face covering in public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. When Gov. Jay Inslee visited Spokane on Thursday, a few dozen people showed up to protest the mask rule.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday the number of people in the United States who have been infected with the novel coronavirus is likely 10 times higher than the 2.4 million confirmed cases.

The CDC also said Thursday that it has revamped its list of which Americans are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, adding pregnant women and removing age alone as a factor.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

Gov. Jay Inslee ran into unmasked resistance on a trip to Spokane, which he said is "on the edge of a cliff" as COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket.

Tens of thousands of Washingtonians are still waiting weeks or months for unemployment benefits. What's taking so long? The state is facing lawsuits as it tries to get payments out and clean up an epic fraud scheme.

The Trump administration sent $1.4 billion in stimulus money to dead people, a government watchdog has found.

You'll see more outdoor restaurant seating in Seattle. The city plans to waive sidewalk permit fees and cut red tape to help eateries lure skittish customers back.

The operator of Seattle's Paramount, Moore and Neptune theaters is slashing staff and delaying news of its season lineup.

Enrollment at the University of Washington and Washington State University is holding up well, despite coronavirus. It's a different story at Central and Eastern Washington universities, which are outlining budget cuts.

"Imagine you are a coronavirus … your goal is simple but wildly ambitious." Can humans outsmart this wily virus? Scientists are thinking like the enemy in the race to gain the upper hand, and facing a big challenge: Viruses are much more patient than people.

Costco has re-imagined its food samples in this era of social distancing.

