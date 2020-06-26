Starting today, most people in Washington are required to wear a face covering in public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. When Gov. Jay Inslee visited Spokane on Thursday, a few dozen people showed up to protest the mask rule.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday the number of people in the United States who have been infected with the novel coronavirus is likely 10 times higher than the 2.4 million confirmed cases.

The CDC also said Thursday that it has revamped its list of which Americans are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, adding pregnant women and removing age alone as a factor.

