With temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees this weekend, Gov. Jay Inslee has lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions — which restricted indoor spaces to 50% — for cooling centers run by governments and nonprofits.
Also because of the heat, many COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Seattle and King County are closing or altering their hours this weekend, local officials say.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
With travel restrictions barely easing, U.S.-Canada border towns stuck in economic limbo
BLAINE — At Border Mailbox and Parcel, just minutes from the U.S.-Canada border, owner Doug Hornsby all but trips over the economic fallout of the pandemic every time he comes to work.
Before COVID-19, Hornsby’s customers were primarily Canadians who used his Blaine address for their online purchases to take advantage of cheaper U.S. shipping.
But that bit of globalization ground to a halt in March 2020, when the pandemic shut the border to nonessential travelers — and turned Hornsby’s shop into a kind of package purgatory, with thousands of unretrieved purchases.
“I have stuff that’s been here 16 months,” the 71-year-old grouses as he steps around a 65-inch flat screen TV that showed up last spring and hasn’t moved since.
Nor is it clear when it will move. Canada recently announced it will start easing some border restrictions, on July 5. But other restrictions have been extended through July 21 and a full reopening won’t happen until 75% of Canadians are fully vaccinated, which is likely many months away.
Financial challenges linger for Washington tenants and landlords. Will government help last?
This month, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan extended the city’s eviction moratorium for the fifth time, this one through Sept. 30. Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new “bridge” policy to limit evictions through the end of September. And the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban for one more month.
Most immediately, elected officials say the slow rollout of rent assistance pushed them to extend the bans.
Yet another round of short-term extensions underscores the difficulty of keeping thousands of renters from tipping over into homelessness, especially in a state with rising costs of living and a shortage of affordable housing. Meanwhile, landlords are also awaiting hundreds of millions of dollars in government aid meant to pay off some back rent.
For Maria Ruelaz, paying $1,300 a month in rent for her one-bedroom Tukwila apartment has felt “pretty impossible” since her husband lost his job last fall. They’re sometimes left weighing whether to pay for rent or other needs, like toiletries.
Landlord Robert Akhtar said 13 tenants are behind on rent at apartments he owns in SeaTac, some by more than $20,000, and some whose debt predates the pandemic. In total, he said he is owed $110,000.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The Washington state Department of Health reported 481 new coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths on Friday.
Federal authorities have transferred hundreds of detainees from the southern border to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma since the beginning of June, and 29 people held at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
For every coronavirus infection that was recorded in the United States in mid-2020, nearly five asymptomatic cases went undetected, according to a new study by the National Institutes of Health.
The first cruise ship to board passengers at a U.S. port in 15 months is set to sail Saturday from the industry’s South Florida hub in a symbolic stride toward normalcy that will be watched closely by health experts as vaccines curb the spread of COVID-19.
Europe is “on thin ice” in its battle against COVID-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday as EU leaders agreed that vaccinations should be sped up to fight the highly contagious delta variant.
Japan may move to a four-day work week, marking official acceptance of a once-fringe approach that has gained increasing purchase internationally amid workplace changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
